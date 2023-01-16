Massive Guyana-India collaborations imminent

–in agro-processing, oil-and-gas sector, manufacturing, human-resource development and ‘tech’ transfer, President Ali says

THERE will soon be a massive expansion in the collaboration between Indian and Guyanese companies within the coming months, following a visit to India by President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

This was according to the Head of State, during a programme on India’s NDTV, “Left Right and Center.”

President Ali said his visit to India has been an expansive one which will see stronger collaboration between the two countries.

During his visit, he underscored that they are not looking only at government-to-government relationships, but also private-sector collaboration.

Dr Ali related that he was accompanied by a large private-sector delegation, which has the aim of developing consortiums and foster partnerships.

He said: “I am very confident that within the next three to four months, you will see a massive expansion of the Indian investment footprint in Guyana and a massive expansion in the collaboration between Indian companies and Guyanese companies building consortiums and building partnerships.”

According to President Ali, those partnerships will be seen in various areas such as the agro-processing sector, oil-and-gas sector, manufacturing, human-resource development and the transfer of technology, among other things.

To this end, he added that he sees the relationship between Guyana and India as one that will expand in a massive way, as transformation is already taking place in Guyana.

Guyana’s position is strengthened by revenues from oil and gas, and the government intends to use those resources to build a strong, sustainable and resilient economy for 2030 and beyond, that can withstand shocks and even stand on many different pillars.

Further, the Head of State said that Guyana has to use its natural competitive advantages such as the rich natural resources which include freshwater, arable lands and more.

“What we want to do is position Guyana as a major energy provider, as a major food provider, building a food-production system, becoming a strong supplier of food in the region,” Dr Ali said.

Highlighting some discussions that were held during his visit, Dr Ali said he engaged the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on how to build a partnership through which India can support the modernisation of Guyana’s military.

He said too that there has been tremendous excitement coming from Prime Minister Modi on expanding the partnership.

President Ali said: “As a matter of fact, we are moving so quickly we have agreed to set up a technical working group.”

The Head of State indicated that from Guyana’s side, ministers will sit as co-chairs for these technical groups to be able to remove the bureaucracy and works can be advanced smoothly in all the areas identified.

“We have expressed a strong desire to have Prime Minister Modi visit Guyana this year so that we can solidify and concretise many of the initiatives we discussed,” President Ali said, noting that the Prime Minister is working on ensuring that this happens quickly.