La Grange woman arrested after police find cannabis, cocaine
Onghel Walcott
A 38-year-old La Grange, West Coast Demerara woman was arrested, on Sunday, after police ranks allegedly found a quantity of cannabis and cocaine in her home.

According to a police statement, a detective sergeant and several police ranks, acting on information received, went to Walcott’s home between 05:10 hours and 05:40 hours in search of narcotics, guns and ammunition.

On arrival, the detective sergeant informed Walcott about the reason for their presence and, without any objection, she invited them into her home.

While conducting a search in her presence, a bulky, black plastic bag was found on a table in the hall.

The cannabis and the cocaine that were allegedly discovered in Walcott’s home

When the bag was opened, there were several transparent ziploc bags containing suspected cannabis.

Police said in the release that she was told of the offence committed and under caution said: “I selling da weed to mind me three children.”

Subsequently, a transparent plastic bag containing several small, rocklike substances, suspected to be cocaine, was found in her bedroom.

In response to that discovery, Walcott told the officers, “I selling da cocaine fo mine me children.”

She was arrested and escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, along with the suspected narcotics.

In her presence, the suspected cannabis and cocaine were weighed and they amounted to 65 grammes and nine grammes, respectively.

Walcott is slated to appear in court sometime this week.

Staff Reporter

