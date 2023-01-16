Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage officially opens Guyana office

GIVEN the country’s economic expansion and investment opportunities, Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Incorporated has decided to formally introduce its wide range of services to the Guyanese public.

The newly licensed insurance brokerage officially opened its doors on Friday and will operate out of its Georgetown office at Lot 85 David Street, Subryanville.

The company has entered the Guyana market with years of experience in the business from its Caribbean Insurers Limited operations in the British Virgin Islands.

Its objective is to enlighten the public about the best policies and provide services with substantial coverage at reasonable prices.

Managing Director Brian Jermyn asserted that the decision to launch in Guyana stemmed from the noticeable, rapid growth trajectory happening, coupled with investments in a wide range of sectors and interests in multi-national companies.

He stated that Guyanese need more services and products to cater for this economic expansion.

“It is also an exciting time for Guyana. These are times of exponential development which will ultimately lead to the continued future prosperity for all Guyanese residents. With a continued expected increase in the Guyanese economy, we feel that the time is now right to bring our insurance expertise and relationships with strong A-rated insurance companies to provide the necessary insurance products to the people of Guyana,” he said.

Furthermore, Jermyn announced that, “We [Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Incorporated] plan to be not only a brokerage that sells a portfolio of motor, property, casualty, marine, health, and life insurance products, but we also hope to educate the Guyanese public on the importance and value of insurance through education and interactive events.”

For too long, Guyanese have accepted insurance policies with low sums insured, according to Jermyn. The new licensed brokerage intends to change that perspective by providing cost-effective policies with substantial coverage.

The government’s role in the shift in the economic atmosphere was acknowledged by the Jermyn.

“Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage hopes to be part of this expansion and make our contribution to this exciting Guyanese business landscape,” he said.

Meanwhile, the guest speaker, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C, assured the company that it has the complete support of the government.

Although oil and gas have received a lot of attention, he pointed out that the development of traditional and non-oil sectors have also had a significant impact on the country’s prosperity.

“It is no secret anymore that Guyana is one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the Western Hemisphere. We are growing at a rate that is several times over any other country in the Caribbean. While that is so because of oil and gas, that growth is taking place significantly in the non-oil sector,” the Attorney General emphasised.

Moreover, Nandlall anticipated that the need for insurance will increase to a level never before seen, due to the fact that the oil-and-gas sector is a multi-billion dollar industry that is rapidly growing.

Additionally, Timothy Tucker, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry attended the launch and commended the company.

Tucker said he agreed with the AG that because of a blooming oil-and-gas sector, Guyanese will need more types of insurance.

“We [Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry] hope to see more access to insurance and the types of insurance going forward. We hope that they [ Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage] can really open up the market and of course, competition as always,” he said.

To give its customers a variety of alternatives, the company has teamed up with GTM Fire and Life, CG United Insurance, Hand-In-Hand Insurance, Assuria, Premier Insurance, New India Assurance Company, Demerara Mutual, NALICO/NAFICO, and Diamond Insurance.