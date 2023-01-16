Berbice residents welcome upgraded community roads

AFTER years of inconvenience, scores of Region Six residents now have access to rehabilitated roads in their communities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, recently visited the region over a two-day period to engage hundreds of residents, to inspect current and finished infrastructural projects, and to make various announcements about upcoming enhancements for the county.

Residents of Crabwood Creek, Little India, and Little Africa were very happy with their new roads, with many saying that this is the first time in years that efforts were made to improve their lives.

Latchmie Persaud, a resident of Crabwood Creek, related that the condition of the road in her community was bad. “We were waiting years, so we feel nice now that we have a new road,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Similar sentiments were expressed by Indra Dit.

“There was just a mud dam here, so it’s much better now. There’s easier access to everyone,” she said, according to the DPI.

Meanwhile, Bobby Davis, a resident of Little India, noted, “we’re very satisfied with the road. The area is now more secure.”

Residents of Little Africa were also appreciative of the government’s intervention which lead to improved roads in their community.

Raven LaRose commended the government and said, “They did the road nice …we now get to walk through the street, so I have no complaints.”

Another resident, Terron Nelson, proclaimed, “I am grateful that this work has been done, because since we came to this community the road has been really bad, and I am happy that we can now walk, ride and drive on this road now. I must say thanks to the government, and on behalf of the people of Little Africa, we thank you.”

Additionally, Aubrey Hunt expressed his gratitude, adding, “It was a great job that the government did. We are so happy about it because it really brightened up the community. We’re so thankful for the help from the government because we were in a really swampy and muddy environment. We’re also thankful for Minister Edghill, because he came here and did his best, and was very cooperative.”

According to the DPI, the work was undertaken by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit and numerous residents remarked on how quickly construction was completed.

This was the result of Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo’s visit to those communities in June 2021, during which the residents highlighted a number of issues, including the upgrading of roads and rehabilitation of drainage structures, DPI said.