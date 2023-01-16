News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over $2B in major road upgrades for Tuschen, Zeelugt
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Tuschen and Zeelugt residents will now benefit from access to improved community roads, with the award of 28 road contracts
Tuschen and Zeelugt residents will now benefit from access to improved community roads, with the award of 28 road contracts

TUSCHEN and Zeelugt residents will now benefit from access to improved community roads, with the award of 28 road contracts on Saturday.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, engaged contractors and residents on the plans for the project, which will span some 20km of road and cost $2 billion.

“I want you to take this work very seriously. You are operating within an environment that has a lot of constraints. Some of you are contractors and you’re finding it hard to get sand… weather is a problem, and labour is a problem. You have a lot of problems in the industry,” he pointed out to contractors.

The minister noted that this was due to the major investments taking place in the construction sector, but assured persons that the public works ministry would be putting mechanisms in place to reduce the shortage of contractors.

He said the roads needed to access schools, community centres and other places of necessity were identified as priority roads, and as such, they will be constructed in this phase.
This is in addition to $1.5 billion in road works for the communities that started in 2022.

Minister Indar also urged contractors not to “drag their feet” on the construction, and ensure that the roads are built according to the best standards.
Residents who were present took the opportunity to raise concerns and express gratitude to the government for its intervention, noting that the construction of the roads would benefit especially the students.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.