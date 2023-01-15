Constable Doris promoted after attaining pilot licence

CONSTABLE Troy Doris was recognised by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for completing the requirements for the Private Pilot Licence – Single Engine certificate and graduating as the valedictorian of his programme.

On Friday last, during a simple ceremony at the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Eve Leary, Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken applauded Constable Doris’ “stellar accomplishments” and lauded his father, Sergeant Troy Doris, for supporting his son in this endeavour.

The Top Cop stated that as a motivator and reward, a letter would be sent to the Police Service Commission requesting that Constable Doris be elevated to the level of Cadet Officer.

“The force is going places, and this will be an organisation that is contemporary and second to none,” the Top Cop declared.

According to Hicken, “in order to accomplish a contemporary police force, partnership is necessary. We need to develop our people to meet the standard that is necessary…and to create infrastructure that is conducive, and build the bridge between the police and the public.”

Furthermore, the Top Cop said the Force’s Executive Leadership Team has decided that emphasis this year would be placed on operational priorities, performance, professionalism, and accountability.

Hicken stated that Guyana is undergoing rapid infrastructural development, which would challenge the GPF.

Speaking about the force’s strategic plan and under the “Developing Our People” pillar, Deputy Commissioner – Administration Calvin Brutus, noted that a proposal was made for the establishment of a Police Airway, which he said is for the “independence, efficiency, and effective operational capabilities of the Guyana Police Force.”

In this regard, Brutus pointed out that capable persons were selected to be trained in aeronautical engineering and to undergo cadet courses.

Brutus noted that Constable Doris commenced training online in 2018 and completed the practical training of his course at the Flight Training Institute Barbados Inc. on January 8, 2023.

“We are proud as an organisation,” Brutus declared.

Three other police ranks are currently enrolled in the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School; one in his second year and two in their first.

According to Brutus, the force intends to continue training ranks in all necessary fields.

Finally, Brutus assured that the GPF will continue to support Constable Doris in furthering his studies to pursue a programme in multi-engine certification.

In his response, a joyful and enthusiastic Doris thanked God and the force’s administration for supporting his aspirations.

The 22-year-old Doris, who joined the Guyana Police Force on March 7, 2019, noted that being a pilot and being part of a major development in the force is a great feeling.

Doris recalled his first encounter entering the Officers’ Training Centre, where he saw a sign that read, “Am I a Credit to the Force?” and asked himself, “How can I be a credit to the force?”

He aspires to become a certified flight instructor to teach his colleagues and help in the GPF’s self-sufficiency agenda.

His father, Sergeant Troy Doris thanked the force’s administration for its unwavering support while noting that being a pilot has been his son’s dream since the tender age of four, when, while cleaning the yard with his parents, he spotted a plane and told his mother that “one day he would be a pilot and he will put her in the front seat of the plane.”