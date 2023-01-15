News Archives
Road Safety Council launched in Region Nine
(Seated from left) Ramona Doorgen, Coordinator GNRSC; Mr. Earl Lambert, Chairman, GNRSC; Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen; Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Mayor of Lethem, John Macedo; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram and Commander of Region Nine, Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose flanked by other representatives
POLICE Regional Division Number Nine, on Friday, launched its Road Safety Council at the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce Building, Lethem.

Those elected to hold office are Chairman – Lindon Franklyn, Vice-Chairman – Thakurdeen Rambarran, Secretary – Keisha Vincent, Treasurer – Benedict Francis, Treasurer – Rolston Welcome, Committee Members Daniel Gajie, Sherwin Aimswick and John Macedo.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the election of the officers was a smooth process, and the new office bearers were charged by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, to work closely with the Force “as we seek to ramp up our information dissemination when it comes to road safety.”

Deputy Commissioner (ag) ‘Operations’, Ravindradat Budhram, noted that the region is now receiving more motor vehicles and cycles, which will aid in its traffic control as development is rapidly accelerating.

Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen, noted that the partnership between the police and the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) is integral to reducing accidents, incidents and the loss of life.

The Coordinator of the GNRSC, Ramona Doorgen, noted that the collaboration between the two organisations would see more regions actively involved in road safety measures.

Mayor of Lethem, John Macedo and the Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock, lauded the government’s initiative of making road safety a countrywide priority.

Minister Benn then distributed several safety helmets to motorists before he engaged in a brief walkabout in Lethem with the newly-elected members of the Road Safety Council.

