Two escape from prison van
Wanted: Shamar Singh
POLICE are hunting two inmates who kicked open the door of the prison van transporting them to Lusignan prison, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), on Friday and escaped.

Wanted: Ryan Wilson called ‘Pepsi’

The prisoners were identified as Ryan Wilson, called ‘Pepsi’, a 28-year-old of Lot 69 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo and Shamar Singh, a 22-year-old from Hague, West Coast Demerara.
Singh was arrested for simple larceny and the possession of narcotics, while Wilson was arrested for indecent assault.

The Guyana Police Force subsequently dispatched a wanted bulletin for the two escapees who kicked open the prison van door around 16:15 hours while the vehicle was on the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, heading to Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara.

 

