Chinese Medical Brigade, CNOOC launch medical assistance fund

THE 18th Chinese Medical Brigade and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) established the CNOOC- Chinese Medical Team Medical Assistance Fund in Georgetown on Friday last.

The Medical Assistance Fund received $2,000,000 from CPGL. The Chinese Medical Brigade provides medical assistance and review, and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) serves as the fund trustee.

The fund’s establishment is good news for most of Guyana’s patients who cannot afford the costs of medicine and medical tests.

Captain of the Medical Brigade, Chu Xuehui, said that 2023 would mark Guyana’s 30th anniversary of Chinese medical assistance. He noted that establishing the medical assistance fund was an excellent start to the 30th-anniversary series.

The captain added that the co-operation between enterprises and medical teams reflects China’s social responsibility in the health field.

“The collaboration of medical technology and funding will bring more benefits to Guyanese. In the follow-up medical work, the medical team will strictly control and rationally use the medical assistance fund so as to make full use of the fund for the neediest patients,” he noted.

President of CPGL, Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang, noted that CPGL had been concerned about and supported health education in Guyana for years.

“In the later stage, CPGL will invest more funds to improve people’s health in Guyana and train medical talents,” he stated.