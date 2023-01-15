News Archives
Pedestrian dies in Vreed-en-Hoop accident
Fatal

– minibus driver in custody

LINDEN Johnson, 55, of Lot F-D New Road Vreed -en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), died on Friday after a speeding minibus crashed into him while he was crossing the Vreed-en-Hoop roadway.

The driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Police Force noted that the accident occurred at about 18:10 hours. It involved a minibus with registration BAB 1624 driven by Claude Pilgrim, a 40-year-old from Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said that the minibus was speeding east along the northern side of New Road Vreed-en-Hoop and the driver alleged that Johnson ran across the road into the path of the minibus.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that notice of intended prosecution was served on the minibus driver. A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, and no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

Johnson’s body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a post mortem examination.

