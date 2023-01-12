Guyanese company signs MoU to recruit Indian nationals for highly-specialised oil and gas sector roles

ACE Professional Services & Business Development Consultancy, a 100 per cent Guyanese owned company, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Squadron, a company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

The MoU seeks to formalise a teaming agreement, with the aim of recruiting skilled Indian nationals for highly-specialised roles to support the rapidly-growing oil and gas sector in Guyana, a statement from the company said.

“This partnership seeks to solve the manpower and labour challenges currently faced within Guyana’s economy,” the statement added.

The MoU is a result of a seven-day visit to India, led by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The lead representative of ACE, Dr. Rosh Khan, shared that “As Guyana works to build capacity locally for the current and emerging needs of the country, this arrangement provides an immediate opportunity to solve the critical labour requirements in the oil and gas sector. It also creates a platform for internationally-certified personnel to train Guyanese. This is key for the successful transfer of knowledge and skills to our local workforce. It should also be noted that we look forward to working with all of the relevant authorities to ensure full compliance with local and international laws.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Squadron, Rajan Singh according to the statement said: “We are pleased to partner with ACE and look forward to a fruitful engagement. I would also like to thank Mr. Komal Singh who assisted to facilitate this joint venture.”