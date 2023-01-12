News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyanese company signs MoU to recruit Indian nationals for highly-specialised oil and gas sector roles
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dr. Rosh Khan and Squadron’s Rajan Singh sign the MoU. Standing from left are: Rafeek Khan, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA); Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO-Invest, and Paul Cheong, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (Photo courtesy of ACE Professional Services & Business Development Consultancy)
Dr. Rosh Khan and Squadron’s Rajan Singh sign the MoU. Standing from left are: Rafeek Khan, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA); Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO-Invest, and Paul Cheong, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (Photo courtesy of ACE Professional Services & Business Development Consultancy)

ACE Professional Services & Business Development Consultancy, a 100 per cent Guyanese owned company, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Squadron, a company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

The MoU seeks to formalise a teaming agreement, with the aim of recruiting skilled Indian nationals for highly-specialised roles to support the rapidly-growing oil and gas sector in Guyana, a statement from the company said.

“This partnership seeks to solve the manpower and labour challenges currently faced within Guyana’s economy,” the statement added.

The MoU is a result of a seven-day visit to India, led by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The lead representative of ACE, Dr. Rosh Khan, shared that “As Guyana works to build capacity locally for the current and emerging needs of the country, this arrangement provides an immediate opportunity to solve the critical labour requirements in the oil and gas sector. It also creates a platform for internationally-certified personnel to train Guyanese. This is key for the successful transfer of knowledge and skills to our local workforce. It should also be noted that we look forward to working with all of the relevant authorities to ensure full compliance with local and international laws.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Squadron, Rajan Singh according to the statement said: “We are pleased to partner with ACE and look forward to a fruitful engagement. I would also like to thank Mr. Komal Singh who assisted to facilitate this joint venture.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.