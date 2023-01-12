Squatters given six months to relocate from East Bank sea dam

–say they’re looking forward to improved living conditions

THE Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and the Ministry of Public Works’ Sea and River Defence Board, on Wednesday, met dozens of persons who are squatting on the drainage and sea defence reserves on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), to discuss their relocation.

Based on initial investigations carried out by the ministry’s Community Development Department, it was found that 15 structures are on the sea defence dam at Little Diamond, 49 at Great Diamond, 96 at Grove, 86 at Herstelling, 45 at Farm, and seven at Covent Garden. Of the total 317 structures, 34 are unoccupied.

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to a few of the squatters who were at the Little Diamond/Herstelling Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for the meeting, and they all expressed their appreciation for the efforts that are being made by the ministry and the NDC to improve their living standards.

Indra Mangal, a 51-year-old, said she has been squatting on the Sea Defence Reserve for 17 years.

She told this publication that she was allocated a house lot, but still has an outstanding balance to pay off.

Mangal was advised to pay the outstanding sum and she will be told “if the land is ready.”

The woman who currently lives with her husband, said she ready to begin construction.

While speaking to this publication, she highlighted the difficulties she has been experiencing while living on the dam.

“When the rain fall it does be bad, but when the sun hot it does be good,” she said.

She noted that her land is in Golden Grove and owning her house there, will benefit her greatly, particularly given that she currently lives in mud.

“If you get a land, it is better because you can get to fence your yard, plant up and whatsoever so I’m glad if I get through with my land and I am going to move from there,” she explained.

Venetta Williams, who has been squatting on the dam for two years, said that she is now applying for land.

She said that it is a relief knowing that she will soon own a piece of land and eventually her own house.

“It is very nice to have something of my own and I am very happy,” she related.

She lives with her son and husband and related that when it rains, because of the amount of garbage in the river, there is a foul smell when the water rises.

Williams said that she is very thankful to the Housing Ministry and President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Secondary School Mathematics teacher, Aluko Jervis, who has been squatting for two years, said that it was a good opportunity for those who applied years ago for land and have not gotten through.

“It is good that the ministry is coming now to actually give us land and also help us to build the house… I applied for a land 10 years ago and I didn’t get through and that is why I didn’t want to pay a rent so that is the reason why I took up the opportunity to squat on the sea dam,” he explained.

Jervis said that the living conditions are appalling and on behalf of the squatters, they are really happy and appreciative of what the government is doing and they hope that other squatters around Guyana would also receive help.

WILLING TO HELP

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Chief Executive Officer of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves; Chairman of the Sea and River Defence Board, Gary Beaton and Community Development Director, Gladwin Charles, led the engagement which was held in the NDC’s compound.

Minister Croal pointed out that an area at Great Diamond has been identified for the relocation of the squatters. This is in addition to the ministry working closely with financial institutions to aid families who are willing to engage.

Further, the residents were informed of the six-month timeline, for the completion of the relocation process.

The minister also emphasised that the government’s response to squatting is not based on race or politics but rather on assessments carried out by the ministry and other agencies to determine whether regularisation or relocation is the best option.

The relocation and resettlement programme will provide the informal settlers with four main housing options. The first is the existing turn-key (move-in ready) housing units which will be made available. The second is an area at Great Diamond outfitted with the necessary infrastructure works earmarked for persons who are desirous of building homes.

Thirdly, there will be land allocations at other schemes and the finally, the Venezuelan immigrants will be assisted with building through the Men on Mission (MOM) initiative.

“There is only one way we will move forward, work with your government. You have a government that is sincere so whatever we say to you we will deliver on that,” the minister affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Sea Defence Board, underscored the importance of the sea defence dam being clear and regularly maintained.

“These dams are very critical pieces of infrastructure for Guyana. It’s no secret that we are below sea level. They serve two purposes, protect us from seawater and it helps us to get to critical areas quickly,” Beaton stated.

CEO Greaves said he is committed to working with every person to find the best possible solution for the relocation. He noted that the agency will be meeting persons according to their specific needs, including making a built unit or a lot available.

He underscored that each household will be provided with the necessary assistance to facilitate their relocation to wholesome housing schemes.

The squatters were able to register for the house lots and housing units during the exercise.

Officials from the New Building Society, Republic Bank Limited-Guyana, Demerara Bank, Citizens Bank, and Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) were also on the ground pre-qualifying persons for the homes.