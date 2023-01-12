Guyana seeking help from India to modernise security forces

ASSISTANCE for the modernisation of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GPF) were among the topics broached during bilateral talks between President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Monday.

President Ali is currently on a seven-day official visit to India.

On Monday, President Ali discussed several areas of potential co-operation in a sit down with PM Modi, on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including co-operation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence co-operation.

“We discussed bilateral co-operation on the military side as we seek to modernise our defence force and the police force. So there are many areas in which we discussed where we have mutual interest,” President Ali commented in an interview with Asian New International (ANI).

“India has been leading the way on technology renewable energy soil movement. Sustainable development and I’m just very keen on looking at the different models that India would have,” he said.

During the interview President Ali lauded PM Modi’s efforts amid the Ukraine Russia war.

“The war in Ukraine has serious International implications but India has shown and demonstrated that it’s the largest democracy. That they are very capable and willing to work with every partner in promoting peace and promoting dialogue and in promoting an international environment in which there is respect. Internally respect for the rule of law and which we can all work towards the enhancement of humanity in a holistic way,” the President said.