President Ali donates $2M to Dharm Shala

–waives water charges for institution; says residents will benefit from part-time job initiative, other programmes

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Christmas day, treated residents of the Dharm Shala in Albouystown to lunch.

According to the Office of the President, this is the third consecutive Christmas that President Ali has spent time with the elderly residents at the home.

During his brief remarks, he assured persons that his government is working aggressively to ensure that more is done for the elderly, including through a support system.

He announced that, from January 2023, the water charges for the institution will be waived and a number of residents will benefit from the government’s part-time job initiative and other programmes.

The President also made a sizeable donation of $2 million to the institution, while praising the efforts of the private sector for continuously embracing its corporate social responsibility in support of the charitable institution.

He also applauded the “tremendous work of love, commitment and selflessness” of the Ramsaroop family, which has been the custodians of the Dharm Shala for the past 102 years.

The Head of State assisted in serving lunch to the residents while Guyanese musician Ras Camo entertained those gathered.

Also attending the activity were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institution’s board, Edward Boyer; Clarissa Rheil as well as the Ramsaroop sisters: Kella and Pamela.

Following the event, President Ali shared toys to children from the community.