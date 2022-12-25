Two problems to solve

ALTHOUGH you may be filled with festive cheer or feeling fat from over-eating and still looking forward to gorging on more food later, it takes less than four minutes to read this column, so don’t turn the page – we must stay mindful of the children of Guyana, especially vulnerable children at risk of abuse or neglect from family members.

For the past five years, a feature has appeared here each week to educate adults on child-related issues and now, as the year 2022 draws to a close, it is no different; our mission continues, albeit today on a lighter note and with two questions for you to answer.

What would you do when faced with situations like the ones shared below? What measures would you implement to ensure child safety?

Problem One: A worried aunt writes: While travelling recently with my nephew (13) in a minibus, the driver played lewd music. He went from one song featuring what will take place in a sexual encounter to an equally instructive, degrading “song” about women’s private parts. Although everyone on the bus heard the lyrics, no one complained or asked for the playlist to be changed to something appropriate.

Somehow I got the conductor’s attention and asked if they could change the music because I have a child on the bus, and it’s not even “my” child. Only to be met by a tirade of defensive excuses from the driver. He said everyone knows the type of music he plays; if they don’t like it, they should not get on his bus.

He said the music is legal, or it would be banned, and all the music nowadays is about sex or guns. He went on to ask which one we (the passengers) would prefer children to listen to because guns would teach children to shoot and kill. Isn’t it better they learn about sex? Was his finishing line.

It is easy to think I should have gotten off the bus and waited for another one, but we were in the middle of nowhere and desperately needed to reach our destination. Most times, when I dislike my public transport journey, it is either due to the excessive volume or content of the music.

How can we keep our children from hearing degrading material when ignorant drivers boast about deliberately influencing their young minds?

Reply: Unfortunately, some thoughtless members of society have little regard for other people’s rights, let alone children’s rights – some of these members own minibuses. While minibus improvements made strides over the years, playing inappropriate music and the excessive volume endured by passengers were not tackled and remained a law unto themselves.

We can explain to children why lewd songs are unsuitable for young ears and how they influence their development. We can also encourage children to take safe transport, such as reliable, regular drivers and conductors with whom they are familiar. Many families work out a system where their children wait on specific buses rather than take chances with drivers who disregard passenger comfort and safety. The little things we do to help our children today will mean a lot to them in the future. Teach them the right things in the right way at the right time.

Problem Two: A father writes about his fear: I love my son (15) and want the best for him, but I am worried about his attitude and lack of respect for me and his mother. From when he wakes up in the morning to the last thing at night, he is on the internet, doing what? I don’t know. If I turn off the signal, which I’ve done before to get his attention, he becomes disagreeable, miserable and refuses to eat or talk to us. It seems he has an online obsession, and I want to fix this situation before it gets even more out of hand; I don’t know where to start.

I don’t like discord or bad vibes in my household, so I make sure we get along nicely and show manners and courtesies to each other. However, our son is on the brink of spoiling everything with his behaviour. He talks back to his mother and sucks his teeth at me when I reprimand him. Before we had internet at home, he was focused on school work and played football, occasionally representing our Region.

Now he hardly interacts with us. He is moody and no longer partakes in outdoor activities. How can I reverse these circumstances? Reply: Most problems with children (and there will be some) are easier dealt with when nipped in the bud. Problems involving internet access and screen time are tricky once they have been left to fester. Adults and children can be addicted to the endless range of activities (entertainment, information, ideas etc.) that the cyber world offers, neglecting the real world, its ups and downs, emotions and expectations.

It is time to start restructuring your son’s daily activities a little at a time, slowly weaning him away from spending intense periods in “cyberland” and more time with family-based, one-to-one events. Encourage him to help in the kitchen when preparing a meal, and teach him how to cook.

Take him out and re-activate his interest in sport, challenge him to resume practice and set goals that he can work towards and achieve. While out and about, explain the addictive force the internet holds over people and help him create and manage a more balanced approach to online use. If deemed necessary, feel free to seek professional assistance from a therapist or counsellor.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child, call the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com