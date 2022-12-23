Following commitments made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a recent visit to Region Ten, infrastructure works at Victory Valley, Linden have commenced. More than $80 million in works are being executed by residents. Additionally, a new bridge at Block 22, Wismar will soon be constructed (Office of the President photos)
$80M in infrastructure works underway at Victory Valley, Linden
