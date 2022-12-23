President Ali hosts Christmas luncheon for Region Three elders

President, Dr Irfaan Ali brought Christmas cheer to hundreds of senior citizens from across Region Three during a luncheon hosted at his Leonora home on Wednesday. While engaging the seniors, he emphasised that the relationship shared with citizens is not seasonal, but rather, is based on working hard every day and doing the best to make the lives of citizens better.

The President, a son of Leonora, has been honouring senior citizens during the holidays since 2009. (Office of the President photos)