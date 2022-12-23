Massive infrastructural transformation

–mud road at Crown Dam, Parika, now asphalted road through $74M investment

COMMUTE is now hassle-free for residents of the farming community of Crown Dam, Parika, where the Ministry of Public Works has executed a $74,847,885 road construction project.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said that the works form part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s $15.2 billion road development package under the ministry’s miscellaneous roads programme. Last year, over 450 roads were constructed or rehabilitated.

Plans, under this year’s programme included the rehabilitation of a number of roads in Region Two. Those include First and Second Cross Streets and Shenny Roundabout Street in Charity, First Long Dam in Perseverance, Fourth Cross Street in Zorg and Back and Hack Streets Riverstown in Golden Fleece.

Plans were also in place to repair Factory Estate Street, Cross Street and Mandir Street in Johanna Cecilia, Masjid Street in Queenstown, North Dam in Affiance, Primary School Road in Hurry-up Scheme in Hydronie/Good Hope, Bushy Park Phase Two and Sixth Cross Street in La Jalousie.

Further, residents of Mora Boundary Road, Back Dam East from School to Kent Dam and Crown Dam Parika, the road north of Crystal Spring Malgre Tout, Sarah Cremation Site and Mandir Street, and Melville in Wakenaam will also benefit from the upgrade.

Roads that were slated to be rehabilitated in Region Three were Phase Two Belle West Network One, Lion Street, Best Village, Dem Amstel, East Side Line Dam and Cruikshank Street Den Amstel W.C.D, along with Market Old Road, Leonora W.C.D.



In Region Four, rehabilitation was scheduled for Third Cross Street Herstelling, Jaipaul to Zamo Street, Mahaica, Back Street Hope, First and Second Cross Street Old Iron, Enmore and Old Enmore Railway Embankment. In Cane Grove, Eddie Ram Street, Donald/Jango Street and Church Street will see major upgrade along with Pauline Street and Fourth Street in Strathavon.

Residents of Annandale also saw improvements with works on Pump Road, Benkey Alley and First Cross Street. Similar works will be carried out in First and Sixth Cross Street in Good Hope Phase One. Training School Road and Cookie Street in Kuru Kururu, along with Martyr’s Ville, Seventh Street, Double Road and Second Cross Street, Jango Town in Mon Repos, are also set to be rehabilitated.

Residents of Mahaica also benefitted as there were rehabilitative work to roads in De Hoop Line Top Street, De Hoop Mahaica, Broom Hall, Middle Walk Street, Mahaicony, District One, West of De Hoop Branch Road, Mahaica River, Road Network, Perseverance, Purain Street, Blairmont, No.2 Village, Kassim Street, Cotton Tree, Bachelor Street, Rosignol, Paris Street, No.22 Village, Second Street, Section C, Bush Lot and the road network in Shieldstown are on the cards for repairs.

Over in Region Six, roads that were slated for rehabilitation include Tarlogie Compound Dam, Samrah Street, No.36 Village First Street, No.43 Village Third Cross Street, Liverpool, Fourth Cross Street, Whim No.53 Village Second and Third Cross Street, First Cross Street, No.71 Village, Second Street and Access Lengua Section B, Grant 1806, Cross Street Three Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, First Street, Kendall, Fourth Street, Jigg, Fyrish Main Access, Nigg Fifth Street, Russel Street South, Hampshire, Fifth and Sixth Cross Street, Belvedere.