New pumps deployed to flood-affected East Bank communities

SEVERAL pumps have been installed along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica), corridor to provide relief to flood-affected communities, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said on Sunday.

Minister Mustapha, during an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, said a new pump was installed at the Peter’s Hall, EBD, sluice. The pump, he noted, will complement the sluice to assist with draining the flooded areas.

“There were a lot of inundated areas of concern on the East Bank [including] Providence, Grove and Diamond. I visited a number of areas there yesterday [Saturday], I put some systems in place there, I put some additional pumps there,” Mustapha said.

On Sunday, Minister Mustapha along with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s (NDIA) Chairman Lionel Wordsworth and several engineers returned to the flood-affected communities.

“I have started to do some work in Little Diamond area, empoldering that area there where they can pump out the water. Also, there is some flooding at the West Bank of Demerara, at the Canal and at the Belle West area, I have asked NDIA to look into the situation.”

Mustapha noted that the ministry will continue to the monitor the communities that have been affected to ensure that there is adequate drainage to limit the effects of flooding.

“I am hoping that we don’t have any major rainfall today, so that water can recede and the areas that were inundated yesterday [Saturday], the water would recede.”

Earlier this month Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service had cautioned that the upcoming rainy season, December-January, will not be favourable, with ‘wetter’ than usual weather conditions.

Persons in low-lying, riverine, and flood- prone areas were advised to take the necessary precautions against flooding, as over-topping is likely from above-normal high tides.

Further, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) urged persons to place sandbags where necessary, unplug all electrical items that are likely to come into contact with water, and elevate all household items. The commission is also advised persons to relocate livestock to higher ground, and use purification tablets as prescribed.

Persons are also urged to report floods, damage to sea defences, overtopping and landslides to the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS) by telephone: 226-1027, 226-1117, 600-7500 (Whatsapp) 604-9929.