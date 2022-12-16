More jobs for Berbicians

–with massive expansion of Price is Right Supermarket

PERSONS residing in the Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), area now have more options for employment, as the popular Price is Right Supermarket has expanded with a new location at the Number 79 Village.

Owner of the supermarket, Danesh Roopnarine, said his vision was to create an atmosphere where customers could shop in comfort for quality products at affordable prices and that has been realised with this major investment. The new supermarket is located just a few buildings away from the first location.

He related that the investment comes at a time when the standard of living for Guyanese has been improving because of key investments by the government.

Roopnarine said his intention is to be able to provide persons the opportunity to shop in comfort and convenience, and experience international standards and quality.

The entrepreneur provided a recap his journey to where he is today, noting that together with his wife, he started in the field of business by selling fruits and vegetables at the Corriverton Market, some 20 years ago.

After hard work and sacrifices, they managed to open the supermarket initially catering for wholesale; however, as the demand for items increased, they started to retail and after many years, the size could not cater for the number of customers, so the new vision was to establish a location that is convenient and spacious.

“The supermarket boasts a variety of items. I was inspired to import a lots of the items that I know people would want. When I travel overseas and look at the set up and the varieties of stuff available I told myself this is what I would like to see in my hometown.

“As a result, I started to plan and now we have achieved it… customers no longer have to worry about travelling out of the region to look for stuff, we have it all here. We are here to help the people and help the county grow and I am thankful for the support,” Roopnarine said.

Construction of the two-storey modern facility commenced in 2020 and was completed in November 2022.

Meanwhile, following a simple opening ceremony on Thursday, shoppers flocked the supermarket aisles to cash in on the exciting promotions offered and new shopping experience.

Customer, Govin Chaltitar of Corriverton, said he is impressed with the new location and congratulated the owners of the supermarket.

The shopper who recently returned from a vacation in the United States, said he noticed a lot of items that are not readily available in Berbice was in stock at the Supermarket.

“It’s commendable and convenient because I won’t have to travel far to get the items I usually need. This is a good shopping experience plus it’s good for our country and region and it’s exciting to be able to shop is such comfort,” the shopper said.

Juliet Ramratty of Kingston, Corriverton has been a customer from the inception. She recalled the days of purchasing from the owners when they started off at the Corriverton Market. She added, she is happy to see the growth and expansion over the years.

“It’s wonderful to be able to see this today, knowing from how it started. I’m here today for the sales and looking at the entire layout I can safely say this will be my number one spot to shop,” Ramratty said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of Corriverton, Imran Amin, commended the businessman for the bold venture of expanding and staying true to his hometown.

“It’s a great initiative, although he had an existing business of the nature, but to expand and enhance his business whereby upgrading to this bold new venture is very welcoming to the town and I would appeal to other businesses to take this pattern and also look to enhance their businesses and not shift from Corriverton to other parts of the country. He has the town and people at heart as it’s clear in his investment. This is welcoming,” Amin said.

The supermarket has a gift section, wide array of confectionery, frozen foods, refrigerated dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and variety of items. It also creates employment for close to 30 persons.

The initial location is expected to be transformed into a wholesale depot and an electronic store.