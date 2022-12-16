News Archives
Steering committee to devise plan for implementation of National Cultural Policy
President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, met with stakeholders from the entertainment, arts and cultural industries at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (Office of the President photo)
–President Ali says, reaffirms support for stakeholders in entertainment, arts and culture

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday met with stakeholders from the entertainment, arts and culture industries at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

According to the Office of the President, the Head of State told the group that he convened the meeting to foster synergies and unity.

He emphasised that in building a One Guyana and transforming the tourism sector, culture plays an important role.


The ministries of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Culture, Youth and Sport will lead a Steering Committee with the stakeholders to devise a plan to implement the country’s National Cultural Policy.

The President said that among the issues that should be addressed are: resuscitating community cultural activities; defining the Guyanese culture and proposing ways how the country can position its cultural strength in its tourism product.

He reassured stakeholders that the government is ready to make the necessary investments that are required.

