Verwey lose in quarter-final action at Canadian jnr squash

Nicholas Verwey lost in the quarter-finals at the 2022 Canadian Junior Open Squash Tournament on Sunday night at the Niagara on the Lake in White Oaks, Canada.

Night two action was again watched by a good-sized gathering as Guyanese Mohryan Baksh and Kirsten Gomes won their matches after Verwey had defeated Canada’s Jack Jones 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In the other encounter also on Sunday night, Guyana’s Samuel Ince-Carvalhal lost 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 in the Boy’s U-19 Singles. (Sean Devers)

Caption: Nicholas Verwey (right) defeated Canada’s Jack Jones before losing in the quarter-finals.