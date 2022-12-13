England seal series win after epic Multan contest

(REUTERS)-England have snatched a thrilling 26-run victory against Pakistan in the second Test in Multan to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan looked in the hunt before being all out for 328 in the second session on day four of an epic contest.

Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60 but it was not enough in the end.

Mark Wood was pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since 2000-01.

“Things happened quickly this week compared to last week,” England captain Ben Stokes said, referring to their victory in the opener in Rawalpindi.

“Going down to the wire again, (it’s a) good game to be a part of.”

“It was a tricky wicket for slower bowling. We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective.”

Harry Brook was adjudged player of the match for scoring the only hundred of the low-scoring affair.

“To be honest, we were not up to the mark in the first innings,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“There were a couple of soft dismissals and … in the second innings we fought well but could not finish.”

England will conclude their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.

ENGLAND 1st innings 281

Pakistan 1st innings 202

England 2nd innings 275

Pakistan 2nd innings o/n 198-4

Abdullah Shafique b Mark Wood 45

Mohammad Rizwan b James Anderson 30

Babar Azam b Ollie Robinson 1

Saud Shakeel c Ollie Pope b Mark Wood 94

Imam ul-Haq c Joe Root b Jack Leach 60

Faheem Ashraf c Zak Crawley b Joe Root 10

Mohammad Nawaz c Ollie Pope b Mark Wood 45

Agha Salman Not Out 20

Abrar Ahmed c Ben Duckett b James Anderson 17

Zahid Mehmood b Mark Wood 0

Mohammad Ali c Ollie Pope b Ollie Robinson 0

Extras 0b 3lb 3nb 0pen 0w 6

Total (102.1 overs) 328 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-66 Rizwan, 2-67 Azam, 3-83 Shafique, 4-191 ul-Haq, 5-210 Ashraf, 6-290 Nawaz, 7-291 Shakeel, 8-310 Ahmed, 9-319 Mehmood, 10-328 Ali

Bowling : Ollie Robinson 14.1 – 3 – 23 – 2 (3nb)Jack Leach 26- 0– 113 – 1,

Joe Root 21 – 3 – 65- 1, Mark Wood 21 – 2 – 65 – 4,

James Anderson 16 1 44 2 2.75 Will Jacks 4 0 15 0 3.75