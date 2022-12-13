GCA president wants to improve success of 2022

By Sean Devers

Regarded as the hub of Demerara’s cricket, apart from the Berbice Cricket Board, the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) produced the most National cricketers at all levels this year, including Guyana senior team skipper, Leon Johnson, and both youth captains from among the Mohabir siblings: Alvin and Dave.

But the GCA’s success story has not been without challenges as GCA’s president, Neil Barry, explains.

“The return to cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic. The GCA was tasked with ensuring that all protocols were followed to prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the possibility of infection and even loss of life.

The impact of adverse weather conditions hindered the smooth running and completion of the tournaments in Georgetown as ground availability was severely affected” added Barry, a former Demerara and Guyana youth and senior wicketkeeper/batter.

“The GCA is most pleased with successful participation of GCA youth teams (U15, U17 & U19) in DCB inter-association competitions.

The GCA played undefeated in matches at all levels, winning all competitions. However, the players are yet to receive their trophies and prizes” noted the 56-year-old right-hander.

Barry, whose highest score is 71 from nine first-class games, said he is also happy with the number of youth players from the GCA that were selected to represent Demerara and Guyana at all the age levels.

“GCA had 29 players who represented Demerara at all youth levels: 10 players who were selected to the GCB President IX that participated as the 4th team in the Inter-County youth competitions; 14 players that represented Guyana at the various youth levels including the Mohabir brothers — Alvin and Dave — who made history in becoming the first siblings to captain all of Guyana’s youth teams in the same year.

GCA player Mavindra Dindyal was selected to represent the West Indies at U-19 level in 2022,” informed the ex-Malteenoes captain.

Barry, who also played 12 limited overs games for Guyana, is pleased with the launching of the Smalta Female youth programme which is ongoing, the successful implementation of the GCA Koolkids Next-Gen Cricket coaching programme, which exposed over 400 pupils drawn from grades Three to Five, drawn from eight primary schools in Georgetown being exposed to eight weeks of cricket coaching and the implementation of the Cricclubs digital scoring platform that carries live scores of all GCA matches to a global audience.

Asked what are his plans for 2023, Barry said improving on and sustaining the successes of 2022, providing more opportunities for young talents to emerge from within the boundaries of the GCA, implementing more development programmes, especially targeting female and youth cricketers and to further digitize and professionalize the administration of cricket within the GCA.