News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
One Guyana President’s Cup double-header on tonight at Leonora
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The One Guyana Football tournament kicks off tonight with inter-Region action at the NTFC, Leonora
The One Guyana Football tournament kicks off tonight with inter-Region action at the NTFC, Leonora

ACTION kicks off tonight at 18:00hrs at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora, for the first match in the Inter-Region stage of the Inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament.

Region Six will lock horns with Region Nine in the first match while in the feature clash home side Region Three will match skills with Region One from 20:30hrs.
The 10 teams have been put into two groups with the top two teams set to advance to the semifinals of the competition that will be contested on the 28th of this month while the final is scheduled for New Year’s Day.

Group A comprises Regions Four, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine, while Group B consists of Regions One, Two, Three, Five and Ten.

Apart from the NTFC tonight, the competition will see action at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Number 5, Albion and Bartica, while the organisers are lobbying for the final to be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence..

This tournament has a total prize incentive of $30M and the MVP is set to be awarded a house lot.
Admission to tonight’s matches will be $1 000 for adultsand children will enter free.

The sponsors of this tournament include Caribbean Airlines, New GPC, Ansa McAl, GTT, Digicel, E-Networks, Edward B. Beharry Group, Sterling Products Ltd, Banks DIH (tentative) and Tiger Rentals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.