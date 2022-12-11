One Guyana President’s Cup double-header on tonight at Leonora

ACTION kicks off tonight at 18:00hrs at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora, for the first match in the Inter-Region stage of the Inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament.

Region Six will lock horns with Region Nine in the first match while in the feature clash home side Region Three will match skills with Region One from 20:30hrs.

The 10 teams have been put into two groups with the top two teams set to advance to the semifinals of the competition that will be contested on the 28th of this month while the final is scheduled for New Year’s Day.

Group A comprises Regions Four, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine, while Group B consists of Regions One, Two, Three, Five and Ten.

Apart from the NTFC tonight, the competition will see action at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Number 5, Albion and Bartica, while the organisers are lobbying for the final to be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence..

This tournament has a total prize incentive of $30M and the MVP is set to be awarded a house lot.

Admission to tonight’s matches will be $1 000 for adultsand children will enter free.

The sponsors of this tournament include Caribbean Airlines, New GPC, Ansa McAl, GTT, Digicel, E-Networks, Edward B. Beharry Group, Sterling Products Ltd, Banks DIH (tentative) and Tiger Rentals.