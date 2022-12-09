News Archives
VP challenges APNU+AFC to facts-based debate on progress of Afro-Guyanese
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

IF required to debate the question of how Afro-Guyanese have benefited from the PPP/C government, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said he is prepared to do so based on facts.

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that a number of major government portfolios are currently held by Afro-Guyanese including the Prime Ministership, ICT, Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Public Works, Public Affairs, and Labour to name a few.

Turning to evidence of the dismal performance in government of the APNU+AFC, Dr Jagdeo recalled that 7,000 sugar workers were laid off without regard for their welfare.

Access to land and scholarships has been a key feature of successive PPP/C governments, Dr Jagdeo continued, noting also that support for small, medium and micro businesses have also been a priority.

A significant number of new contractors in public procurement are Afro-Guyanese because the intention is to create an incubator, the VP noted. He was responded to claims by APNU+AFC operatives who selected small areas in an effort to boost a claim that Afro-Guyanese are denied contracts.

Regretting that statistics are not kept about race composition in the civil service, he underscored that there were a number of salary increases announced even recently across the public sector, including for the joint services which are predominantly Afro-Guyanese.

“They are not interested in fairness. They are responding to the loss of privilege they have had,” the VP said. He further indicated that there will be a number of revelations against members of the APNU+AFC coming soon.

Staff Reporter

