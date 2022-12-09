News Archives
Cheaper electricity in two years as Cabinet finalises gas-to-energy project
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-09 at 3.18.47 PM

THE Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract for the Wales, West Bank Demerara gas-to-shore project was finalised on Thursday by Cabinet, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said during his press conference on Thursday.

The VP said the construction of the facility is underway which will transform Guyana so that the cost of power will be reduced by 50 per cent within the next two years.

These facilities, which belong to the Guyana Government, will transform Guyana to an energy exporter. The VP’s disclosure comes after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared the project environmentally-sound just a short while ago.

Earlier last month, President Irfaan Ali announced that Cabinet gave its no objection to CH/4Lindsayca for the construction of a 300-megawatt gas-to-power plant at Wales.

Staff Reporter

