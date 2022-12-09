Elections inquiry reveals former GECOM officials tied to political masters – VP Jagdeo

VICE President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, during his press conference on Friday, recounted some of the explosive revelations coming out of the Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 elections.

The Vice President said the elections commissioners would want to hear about the claims of Russian involvement in the 2020 elections which were made by key leaders of the APNU+AFC including then Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.

He said that if this is not done, the APNU+AFC leaders should apologise to Guyana for the lies they told to the people of Guyana during that election debacle. Dr Jagdeo noted that the APNU+AFC leaders should support the elections commission to have their claims ventilated.

The Vice President further called on Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton to take his party’s Statements of Poll (SoPs), which claimed the coalition won the elections, and submit that to the elections commission of inquiry.

Dr Jagdeo, recalling some of the testimonies from the elections COI, noted that the only group which seemed to not have objected to the use of the spreadsheet for the elections tabulation was the APNU+AFC.

He also noted that the question is still open as to how former government minister for the APNU+AFC, Volda Lawrence had signed a document of declaration from the contentious Clairmont Mingo which gave APNU+AFC a false victory in the 2020 general and regional elections.