No more relocation, lengthy travels for Region Five students

Region Five school added to CAPE programme

ROSIGNOL Secondary School in Region Five has been added to the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) programme.

This is part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to expand the delivery of education across the country to ensure each child has access to educational opportunities.

Currently, there are six students at Rosignol Secondary enrolled in the programme.

During brief remarks at the commissioning of the programme on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, said that the Education Ministry has been investing heavily to ensure schools are equipped to deliver quality education “because our children across this country deserve nothing less.”

Minister Manickchand further highlighted that this is the third school the CAPE programme has been extended to, the others were Anna Regina Secondary School in Region Two and West Demerara Secondary School in Region Three. She further announced that before the end of 2025, CAPE colleges would be established in each county.

“Those are colleges dedicated to teaching and training sixth form students from those counties, one on the Essequibo Coast, one in Demerara and one in Berbice with dorms where necessary. So, the intention, my friends, is to make sure every child who wants a secondary education to its highest level can get a quality secondary education.”

In her remarks, region Five Regional Education Officer (ag), Keane Adams noted that students will no longer have to relocate to Georgetown or travel to New Amsterdam to advance their studies. She assured that the Department of Education in Region Five will fully support the programme.

Rosignol Secondary’s Headmistress, Donnette Danrade welcomed the programme.

Arrianne Mangal, one of the first students enrolled to undertake the CAPE programme expressed gratitude to be able to complete her secondary studies at this level and noted that she is confident that the first batch of students will set the bar and excel.

Also present were Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain, Deputy Chief Education Officer responsible for Amerindian Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza and Assistant Chief Education Officer- Secondary, Tiffany Harvey.