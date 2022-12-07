Mabaruma, Mahdia, Lethem hospitals to get timely boost

–with donation of new US$495,000 oxygen generators from the US

THE Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, received three on-site oxygen generators, valued at nearly US$495,000, from the United States Embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the Health Ministry’s Kingston bond, Georgetown. The generators will be deployed to the Mabaruma, Mahdia and Lethem hospitals.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, expressed appreciation to the US government for its intensified support, especially in healthcare.

“Our partnership with the US government, especially in health, has really intensified and we could not have done this without the support of the US Embassy. In the area of COVID, we have had a lot of work being done… even when we were struggling to get Pfizer vaccines to Guyana. If those vaccines had come to Guyana at the time we were requesting them, we really did not have the refrigeration to put them in, and, through the US Government, we got ultra-cold freezers that were capable of keeping things at -70 degrees,” Dr. Anthony said.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, said her government, in the spirit of partnership and goodwill, has unequivocally supported Guyana’s COVID-19 response.

In addition, training and maintenance will be provided.

The ambassador said: “The US Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme initiative includes not only the initial donation, but also subsequent operation and maintenance training. It will undoubtedly ensure the safeguarding of lives and enhance the ability to respond to health-related emergencies in Regions One, Eight and Nine.”

She further stated that the pandemic showed how a limited supply of oxygen in a medical system could be, even in advanced countries. (DPI)