Former GECOM employees fear incriminating themselves before COI

–offer no evidence on plot to rig 2020 elections

FOUR former staff of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) who are accused of seeking to help rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections were summoned to give evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the conduct of the elections.

Sheffern February, Denise Babb-Cummings, Carolyn Duncan and Michelle Miller were all summoned and appeared at the COI on Tuesday.

The women were represented by Attorney-at-law, Eusi Anderson, who made an appearance at the COI after reportedly filing a legal challenge on Monday to his clients’ being summoned to testify, noting that the testimony would be in breach of Article 144 of the Constitution, their rights against self-incrimination.

Anderson, during his address to the commission, stated that his clients are the subjects of investigations and, by extension, prosecution by the Guyana Police Force for charges in relation to the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

February, Babb-Cummings and Duncan were all called to the stand on Tuesday and were told by Chairman of the Commission, Justice (ret’d) Stanley John that while the court did not grant the injunction which was sought or the conservatory order, the commission is aware of the criminal proceedings against them in relation to the 2020 elections.

He then stated: “Accordingly, it is our duty to remind you of the right against self-incrimination and the right to silence.”

However, when asked whether they have anything to share with the commission, they all stated no and evoked their right to remain silent. As such, proceedings for the day were then concluded.

Babb-Cummings, February and Miller were charged in 2020 for electoral fraud and allegedly working alongside Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo to inflate figures from the March 2020 polls to have the APNU+AFC win the elections.

Duncan, however, is still under investigation by the Guyana Police Force and remains out on station bail. She too is alleged to have conspired with others to rig the 2020 Elections.