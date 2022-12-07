News Archives
Government’s upgrade of Cliff Anderson Sports Hall underway
sports

THE modernisation of the iconic Cliff Anderson Sports Hall has begun and will see the facility become Guyana’s first air-conditioned sports hall.

The country’s premier indoor facility, when completed, will be fully air-conditioned and outfitted with bucket seats along with other modern amenities.

In consideration of the estimates for this year’s budget it was revealed that of the $450M budgeted to the National Sports Commission (NSC), approximately $130M will be spent on upgrades to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, who acted in the capacity of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, due to subject Minister being unwell, revealed $80M will be spent on the installation of bucket seats.

Currently, the Sports Hall, Guyana’s premier indoor sport facility, has wooden benches built on steel structures as seats.

Additionally, $30M will be used for an air-conditioning system and $20M to refurbish the floor.

The first phase of the project entails redesigning the front of the facility and that is expected to be completed in eight months.

Staff Reporter

