China donates $4M to national relief effort

THE People’s Republic of China recently donated $4 million to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid in the National Disaster Relief Effort.

The funds were then used to purchase long boots and large quantities of food supplies that will bolster food hampers that are packed and dispatched by the Commission, a CDC release stated.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, on Friday visited the CDC Headquarters to officiate the handover.

According to the release, the Ambassador indicated that the People’s Republic of China recognises the need to invest in disaster relief and management worldwide, since it has vast experience in managing different types of large-scale disasters.

She also pledged her government’s commitment to assisting Guyana continuously.

Meanwhile, Director General of the CDC, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana for the relief supplies, and acknowledged its importance in carrying out the mandate of the CDC during disaster operations.

The CDC, through the Government of Guyana, continues to work with other nations to strengthen disaster resilience and response, the release added.