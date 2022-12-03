First female soldier selected for course in India

LANCE Corporal Maria Sutherland will depart Guyana on Sunday for India where she will attend the Army Service Corps Centre and College in Bengaluru as a student of the Junior Commissioned Officer Supply, Transport, Mechanic, and Leadership course.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said in a Facebook post that she is the first female rank to pursue studies in India.

Her studies will commence on December 7, 2022, and conclude on January 27, 2023.

According to the GDF, her selection for the course was done with the aim of improving her day-to-day productivity as store personnel.

Lance Corporal Maria Sutherland was on Friday encouraged by Colonel Omar Khan to be a good ambassador for the Guyana Defence Force and by extension her country, and to make the best use of the opportunity afforded her.

The two interacted in the presence of Staff Officer One General Five- Future Plans and Strategy, Major Jaime Castello; Procurement Officer, Lieutenant Brandi Johnson, and Defence Headquarters Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class One, Carlyn Dover.

Colonel Khan, who is performing the functions of Chief of Staff, thanked the soldier for her service to date and for accepting the opportunity to embark on the training, particularly at this time of the year.

He further assured the soldier of the force’s full support and said he was looking forward to her future contributions to her unit.

Lance Corporal Sutherland is excited to embark on her training and is even more elated to be the first female soldier who will embark on studies in India, the GDF said.