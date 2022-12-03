Princess Street granny killed during alleged dispute with nephew

THE police are investigating the murder of 75-year-old Audrey Harris, whose lifeless body was found at her Lot 11 Princess Street, Georgetown home, on Friday morning.

According to a police release, the woman’s 50-year-old nephew who resides at the same address is suspected of stabbing her to death during an argument.

Harris lived with her reputed husband, Laurence Hayde, a 50-year-old labourer and the suspect in a two-storey wooden and concrete structure located in a fenced yard.

The suspect occupied the lower flat.

On Friday, at approximated 07:00hrs, the woman’s reputed husband left home for work. The elderly and the suspect were in the home.

The victim’s sister, Lois Byass, who is the victim’s 42-year-old niece, told investigators that around 09:00hrs while on her way to work, she received a phone call from the elderly woman’s neighbour stating that she heard the woman screaming.

“Byass then told the neighbour to go over and check on her, and the neighbour said that she saw Audrey Harris lying motionlessly in the yard. Byass said she rushed to the scene and, on arrival, observed that her aunt was lying motionlessly on the ground in her yard on the western side of her house in a pool of blood. She then reported the matter to the police,” the release stated.

The investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim had an argument because she had wanted him to leave the home, but he refused.

Information also revealed that the suspect is “mentally ill”, and during the argument, he armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim two stabs to both sides of her neck.

At the time the victim was reportedly armed with a hammer.

The woman then fell to the ground and the suspect was seen running from the yard.

The woman’s body was later found lying facing downward, clad in a blue and white night dress. A hammer was found under the victim, the release added.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour and is awaiting a post-mortem.

The police are currently on the hunt for the suspect as an investigation continues.