Excitement, fanfare anticipated with return of Christmas Village

WITH work progressing rapidly on Thursday afternoon, the much anticipated Christmas Village will officially open to the public today.

During an inspection of the ongoing work along Main Street, Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, met with several ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and coordinators of the event to ensure that with the anticipation of a large gathering, all safety protocols are established.

“We are making sure security is paramount, we will have many layers of security with the [Guyana] Police force and security,” the minister said, adding: “We are working with great excitement and joy to set up the Christmas village, every night we would have workers setting up the lights. So, today we are just doing a walkthrough with security with the police to make sure that the opening concert and the opening ceremony runs seamlessly.”

Further, the minister urged patrons to come out in their numbers to celebrate.

“We are inviting the entire public to come and to enjoy the opening of the Christmas season with us,” Minister Walrond said.

In addressing plans for entertainment and the grand concert that will headline the event, the minister said: “We are going to be celebrating our local artistes, we are going to have them on full display, the Guyanese crowd is really going to be wowed by the performances of those who are going to be preforming.”

Persons can also expect an array of Christmas delicacies, craft and much more on sale.

“We are going to have décor for the general public. We are going to have a Christmas Village for the children, we are having black cake, ginger beer all the Christmas foods on sale, we will have our small businesses as well, our local arts and craft it’s going to be a truly amazing time,” Minister Walrond said.