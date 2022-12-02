News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Excitement, fanfare anticipated with return of Christmas Village
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy engage coordinators of the Christmas Village (Delano Williams)
Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy engage coordinators of the Christmas Village (Delano Williams)

WITH work progressing rapidly on Thursday afternoon, the much anticipated Christmas Village will officially open to the public today.

During an inspection of the ongoing work along Main Street, Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, met with several ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and coordinators of the event to ensure that with the anticipation of a large gathering, all safety protocols are established.

“We are making sure security is paramount, we will have many layers of security with the [Guyana] Police force and security,” the minister said, adding: “We are working with great excitement and joy to set up the Christmas village, every night we would have workers setting up the lights. So, today we are just doing a walkthrough with security with the police to make sure that the opening concert and the opening ceremony runs seamlessly.”

Further, the minister urged patrons to come out in their numbers to celebrate.

“We are inviting the entire public to come and to enjoy the opening of the Christmas season with us,” Minister Walrond said.

In addressing plans for entertainment and the grand concert that will headline the event, the minister said: “We are going to be celebrating our local artistes, we are going to have them on full display, the Guyanese crowd is really going to be wowed by the performances of those who are going to be preforming.”

Persons can also expect an array of Christmas delicacies, craft and much more on sale.

“We are going to have décor for the general public. We are going to have a Christmas Village for the children, we are having black cake, ginger beer all the Christmas foods on sale, we will have our small businesses as well, our local arts and craft it’s going to be a truly amazing time,” Minister Walrond said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.