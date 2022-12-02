New GNBS Mabaruma office to facilitate training, other key services

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), on Wednesday, opened the doors of its brand new sub-office in the town of Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The modernised and expanded facility, which was built in the Regional Democratic Council’s compound, will better enable the GNBS to provide its core services to the residents of the remote region.

In her remarks at the opening of the office, Executive Director (ag) of the GNBS, Ramrattie Karan, said the services to be offered to the residents through the Mabaruma office includes verification of measuring instruments, product inspections, training and technical assistance for businesses.

She said: “These services will allow businesses in the region to be competitive.”

Karan also thanked the regional administration and the business community for past and future support.

Public Relations Officer of the Mabaruma Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Trevor Rupan, said that the establishment of the office in Region One is welcomed, as it will positively impact the products produced by businesses.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mabaruma, Chris Phang, said that the services to be provided by the office are directly related to the government’s vision.

“With the rapid development experienced, we must safeguard the interest of consumers which the GNBS can provide, and I am happy that Mabaruma is not left lout of the developmental drive led by his Excellency Irfaan Ali,” the Mayor added.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley in his remarks said: “Region One is on the verge of better heights. Once the right services are in place, development will happen at a faster rate.”

The Regional Chairman believes that the new GNBS office demonstrates a commitment to the “One Guyana” initiative, and he is delighted that the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is setting the pace of providing government services to the region through standards.

Director of Business, John Edghill, said: “The work of the GNBS holds well for the Government.”

He acknowledged the massive growth of Guyana’s economy and said that it is being felt across the regions of the country.

Addressing the business community, he advised that it is better to build capacity through services like those provided by the GNBS rather than to try to get small financing through grants.

“Services provides to these businesses will make them competitive and sustainable in the long run” Edghill said.

He encouraged the local Authorities to support the work of the GNBS.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Tikaram Bissessar; Regional Education Officer, Elly Peterkin; Post Master, Rainsford Smith; representative of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Samuel Drepaul; Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh and representatives of the Guyana Defence Force, among others.

The Mabaruma office is the tenth sub-office opened by the GNBS in administrative regions across the country.

While in Mabaruma, the visiting GNBS team also held several meetings with stakeholders including the Mabaruma Town Council, the police, the regional administration, and the Mabaruma Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss mutual concerns and areas for collaboration.

Further, a school lecture was conducted with students at the North West Secondary School and an interview was conducted with Radio Mabaruma 95.1FM to create awareness of GNBS and its services in the region.

Stakeholders needing to contact the GNBS Mabaruma Office can call: +592-690-8032 to speak with Inspector, Johnathan Peters stationed in the town.