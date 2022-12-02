News Archives
Dr Ramayya charged for alleged online shaming of 'Pandit Dev'
Dr Veersammy Ramayya at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Thursday
WELL-KNOWN political activist Dr Veersammy Ramayya on Thursday appeared in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for allegedly using a computer system to harass and humiliate a Crabwook Creek pandit.

Ramayya denied the cybercrime charge and was released on his own recognisance by Magistrate Alex Moore.

It is alleged that the 75-year-old Whim Village, East Berbice, Corentyne resident committed the offence against Surujdyal Sahadeo called “Pandit Dev,” 43, of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, in June 2022.

According to reports, Dr Ramayya used a computer system on the day in question to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Sahadeo.

In an application for bail, attorney-at-law Mirza Sahadat told the court that his client is a well-known and respectable individual. Dr Ramayya was subsequently released on his own recognisance.

The matter will be called again on February 20, 2023.

Dr Ramayya is the former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six and a former Member of Parliament.

