826 residents of Regions Five, Six equipped with crucial technical skills

–after successfully completing BIT programmes

A TOTAL of 826 persons received certificates this year, after completing the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) courses. There were 120 persons from Region Five, and 706 from Region Six.

The courses were completed through BIT’s extensive list of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Between 2020-2022, the Board of Industrial Training climbed the ladder with its delivery of skills training, not just in region four but in every other region countrywide.

One of its recent graduations was held from November 21 to 23, 2022, certifying residents of regions five and six.

The certified courses included: Care for the Elderly, Agro-Processing and Marketing, Pre/Play School Management and Customer Care Service, Hospitality and Tour Guide, Electrical Installation-Level One, Welding and Fabrication, Motor Vehicle Servicing and Repairs, Refrigeration, Supervisory Management, Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation, AC Repairs and Refrigeration, Cosmetology, Information Technology, Auto Electrician, Computer Repairs and Maintenance, Commercial Food Preparation, General Building Construction, Arts and Fabric Designs and Garment Construction.

Across the two regions, the programmes were made accessible for residents at several training centres and government institutions, including the GuySuco Training Centre and St. Francis Community Developers.

According to the Ministry of Labour, with every prospective beneficiary engaged by technical officers of BIT, each programme’s benefits would be highlighted to either prepare graduates for entrepreneurship or secure jobs in the industrial or lucrative oil and gas industry.

The Labour Ministry noted that welding and fabrication have contributed significantly to skilled persons employed within the petroleum sector.

The programme, which is intensive, has three phases: life skill training and theoretical and practical sessions.

The welding programme even had become a pressing topic for President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who saw the programme as a critical skill in oil and gas operations both for the construction of new projects and for the maintenance of highly complex infrastructure, such as rigs, pipelines, platforms, plants, and facilities.

Thus far, in 2022, for regions five and six, the Board of Industrial Training engaged 90 beneficiaries, comprising 85 males and four females, young and old, who completed the welding and fabrication course.

Many of these individuals were without experience or worked in the field for years without certification and received the opportunity, freely, to fill the skills gap in Guyana.

The Board of Industrial Training beneficiaries would always tell their story for the world to hear through testimonials capturing the built-up momentum, after their dedication, sacrifice, prioritisation and, finally, certification of their pursued programme.

Shameez Noheed intends to make a career out of the welding and fabrication skills training he received at the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre in Region Six.

The young man told BIT’s representatives of his game plan, on his graduation day. The plan was to see him become a lecturer at the very training institution that gave him the knowledge in welding and fabrication.

The plan/dream became reality since the young man secured a spot as a tutor teaching young apprentices the art and skill of welding and fabrication along with air conditioning repairs and refrigeration.

Another graduate, Diana Joseph, a recent graduate living with cerebral palsy, pushed through all odds and received her certificate in Commercial Food Preparation.

This was possible through a meaningful one-on-one session and a conducive training area for her to excel. Ms Joseph explained to BIT’s officials that she lived by the mantra “not to give up, no matter the circumstances.”

The testimonies were the meaning behind the efforts made by the, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, who pushes all services of the ministry, especially the Board of Industrial Training to ensure all Guyanese benefit.

Minister Hamilton noted that, whether young or old, living with disabilities, a single parent or earning but need to learn a skill to add to the country’s economic growth, benefits will be derived.