Gov’t to ‘vigorously pursue’ compensation for damages to Demerara Harbour Bridge

… as oil tanker involved in accident leaves Guyana

THE oil tanker that crashed into the Demerara Harbour Bridge on October 8, 2022, causing severe disruptions to thousands of people’s economic and social affairs, departed Guyana without compensating the government for the damage.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Works, issued on Saturday, noted that a notice of detention was served on the vessel by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) in keeping with Guyana’s Shipping Act.

Subsequently, through its legal counsel, the Demerara Harbour Bridge filed for $1 billion in damages, but noted that the expenses were not finalised at the time. As such, the initial sum of damages was likely to be much higher.

When those were filed, a requisition was also made for the arrest of the vessel, and was granted that very day. The statement, however, reminded the public that the legal team for the vessel, the Tradewind Passion, launched proceedings against the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Several Court hearings were held throughout October and November.

Though some information cannot be disclosed due to the ongoing litigation, Justice Corbin Lincoln was, reportedly, satisfied with the Letter of Undertaking to the value of G$247,403,671 lodged by the owners, and granted orders for the release of the vessel.

It was, however, emphasised that there was no actual payment of monies into the Court.

The government said it would uphold the Rule of Law; that is, it would allow the vessel to be released. Without notification to the General Manager and management of the Harbour Bridge, the Tradewind Passion sailed on Monday, November 21, 2022.

“Throughout the period of the vessel’s detention, matters concerning the anchorage, repairs to the vessel, supply of provisions for the crew and other matters relating to the welfare of crew members were, at all times, known.

“In the event that one is not too au fait with maritime affairs, it should be noted that any ocean-going vessel set to depart Guyana’s waters cannot just sail into the sunset at will. There are processes that have to be initiated, and which are facilitated by a shipping agency. Therefore, it would be absurd for one to assume that a vessel like the Tradewind Passion, which is currently the subject of court action, would not be monitored,” the statement noted.

Given the foregoing circumstances, the Ministry assured Guyanese that the government would “vigorously pursue” the claims in the matter to ensure that the Demerara Harbour Bridge is justly compensated for the damage caused by the tanker.