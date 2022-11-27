News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Soesdyke-Linden Highway residents to benefit from improved water supply
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GWI CEO Shaik Baksh and the technical team with the children and other residents of Kairuni Village, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway
GWI CEO Shaik Baksh and the technical team with the children and other residents of Kairuni Village, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

GUYANA Water Incorporated (GWI) Chief Executive Officer Shaik Baksh and a team of technical officials on Friday visited several communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
According to GWI, the visit was intended to enlighten residents about the utility’s plans to improve, and in some cases provide first-time potable water access to them.

One such community was Kairuni, where the team met and held discussions with the Vice-Chair of the Community Development Council (CDC) and residents to inform them of plans to drill a new well.

The GWI team also visited Moblissa and Long Creek, where they promised to drill new wells.
According to the CEO, the realisation of these wells signals first-time access to potable water for these villages.
He noted that works are expected to commence this year.

Meanwhile, Waiakabra will benefit sooner, as a new well has already been drilled there, and is being developed.
These projects are all to provide relief to these communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.