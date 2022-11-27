Soesdyke-Linden Highway residents to benefit from improved water supply

GUYANA Water Incorporated (GWI) Chief Executive Officer Shaik Baksh and a team of technical officials on Friday visited several communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to GWI, the visit was intended to enlighten residents about the utility’s plans to improve, and in some cases provide first-time potable water access to them.

One such community was Kairuni, where the team met and held discussions with the Vice-Chair of the Community Development Council (CDC) and residents to inform them of plans to drill a new well.

The GWI team also visited Moblissa and Long Creek, where they promised to drill new wells.

According to the CEO, the realisation of these wells signals first-time access to potable water for these villages.

He noted that works are expected to commence this year.

Meanwhile, Waiakabra will benefit sooner, as a new well has already been drilled there, and is being developed.

These projects are all to provide relief to these communities.