Ms Lynch is a remarkable diplomat

I COMMEND Her Excellency Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch for hosting Thanksgiving with Guyanese seniors at her private residence. I believe it is the first by an American Ambassador; it was a wonderful gesture, building better relations between America and Guyana.

Guyana is grateful for her actions over the last three years as Ambassador and when she departs next year, the nation will miss her enormously. She is a leading heroine in Guyana and an outstanding diplomat. Her voice carries a lot of weight in Guyana and Washington.

I travelled worldwide in a private capacity to conduct research and am an avid reader of international news in countless countries. In my experience as a reader and traveller and as a specialist (PhD) in international relations and foreign policy, rarely does a country receive an envoy who courageously speaks out against corruption and mal-administration like Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch.

She has been consistent in her advocacy on good governance and anti-corruption ever since she arrived on our shores over three years ago. In addition, she has proved to be highly effective in helping to shape the policies Washington has pursued towards Guyana, as well as in winning the personal and professional regard of the Guyanese people and the government of the day.

As someone who studied US foreign policy, Ms Lynch comes across as a very skilled diplomat and one of America’s foremost strategic thinkers as an envoy in the region. She is held in high regard countrywide as well as region-wide, obtaining praises from Guyanese as well as regional leaders for the stance taken to salvage the March 2, 2020 vote.

Ms Lynch has played a distinguished role in our country in saving democracy. In fact, she is known as the saviour of democracy in Guyana post the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion, and in particular, combating the attempted electoral fraud of the March 2, 2020 elections.

Had she not come out so strongly against fraud, egged on by those of us who were also combating the fraud, the election would have been rigged. An unpopular, illegitimate government would have been installed. Of course, those who lost power and perks as a result of a free and fair election would not be favourable towards the very popular envoy.

Ambassador Lynch is viewed not only as the best American Ambassador ever in Guyana, but perhaps the best of all envoys. She is the kind of person that every developing country should have as their emissary, no, as their leader (President, Prime Minister). Guyanese love her dearly.

Following the debacle of earlier elections and violations of basic rights, upon her arrival, Lynch aggressively promoted democracy and clashed frequently with those who were on course towards authoritarianism and or corrupt practices. She spoke out. She is commended for speaking out against bad governance and attempt at electoral fraud and violations of the constitution.

Ms Lynch is a very strong-willed person who did not and does not cower or show any weakness to threats and character assassination. She stood her ground on principle on the issue of right over wrong, for democracy against authoritarianism, for the right to count every ballot against disenfranchising legitimate votes.

Clearly, her position was the count must reflect the will of voters. Whenever called upon to combat electoral fraud, she was there. She was present at many press conferences relating to the election.

Ambassador Lynch has been a superb, extraordinary, skilful, good-natured, friendly chief of mission. Guyanese also gave her top ratings on likeability and presence better than her predecessors.

She has a presence almost everywhere, visiting every corner of the country and interacting with folks of all status. If she were to run for office in Guyana, she would win a landslide.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Vishnu Bisram