Promote unity, consistency, respect

–President Ali tells GDF veterans, soldiers

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday made a call for veterans to recommit to the spirit of unity, consistency and respect as they do their part in building a better Guyana.

He made this appeal during his address at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Veteran’s Monument, on the forecourt of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)’s Base Camp Ayanganna, here in Georgetown.

The Head of State told the gathering that there is only one path to follow in order to uplift the lives of all the people, and that is to build a united Guyana.

He charged the veterans to be consistent in upholding the Rule of Law, democracy and the principles that make us human beings. This, he said, will make them inspirational to the next generation.

Using the words “territorial integrity” to further explain the importance of unity, the President said: “You are the frontline, not only in defending our territorial integrity, because if you look narrowly at the word, territorial integrity, you think about our borders alone. But if you look at the word “integrity”, which means everything that happens within the border, whatever we do within the border must put Guyana in a positive light to all those who are external to our borders.

“[We must do this] because, if those who are external to our borders believe that we are weak and broken, then they will see an avenue in which they can come in. But if they see we are strong and united, and that we are committed to a common cause and a common plan with common action and a common direction, then they will see a different border.”

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces went on to say: “In my announcement, I said we are progressing in a very phased manner,” and that his vision is to bring this country together. “We all have a role to play in the same spirit of unity,” he said, “and in that spirit of unity, let us recommit, regardless of age or rank, to doing our part in leaving a better country.”

With this, the President called on serving solders to learn from the sacrifices made by the veterans, and to never recommit any mistakes they might have made in the past.

“We are on a path to development; my message is clear and consistent, and we are ready, in this government, to ensure that we invest in every single one of our Guyanese brothers and sisters. I assure you of a better life; I assure you of happier days,” Dr. Ali said.

He reminded soldiers of the programmes and policies being implemented, particularly in the housing and education sectors.

“We have embarked on a programme that is allowing men and women in uniform today to own their own homes.

I took a personal interest in ensuring that there is a special window to allow them to own their own homes; through the banking system, I took a personal interest to ensure that their educational upliftment is being guaranteed. Never before did we ever have so many men and women in uniform doing a degree, a diploma or postgraduate training or a specialised training in the history of the Joint Services; never before,” Dr. Ali said.

He said, too, that the government intends “to do a lot more” for the country’s pensioners and the elderly.