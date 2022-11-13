News Archives
GDF Engineers construct bridge at Catherina Lust
Soldiers during the construction of the Two-Span Heavy Duty Timber Bridge at Catherina Lust, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (GDF photo)
RANKS of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 4 Engineer Battalion are currently constructing a Two-Span Heavy Duty Timber Bridge at Catherina Lust, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.
According to GDF, the Bridge which will measure 45ft in length and 16ft in width, is being constructed to the tune of $11M. It is meant to provide access to Catherina Lust and will also serve as an alternate access for Fort Wellington rice farmers to their farmlands.

Government of Guyana Project Engineer, Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, made a routine inspection of the site where the work is moving according to plan.
This project, like the many others being executed by members of the Engineer Battallion, forms part of the heightened role of the GDF in the country’s national development and infrastructure transformation and is in keeping with the Commander in Chief, President Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision for a more community-oriented military.

The works began on Monday, October 31, 2022, and is expected to be completed shortly.
Site Supervisor for this project is Staff Sergeant Kwamina Whyte. This is Whyte’s fourth developmental project.

Staff Reporter

