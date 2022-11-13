News Archives
Teen with Guyanese roots dies after shot in US
Jayz Agnew, right, with his parents and 6-year-old sister (Courtesy of Juanita Agnew / Washington Post)
JAYZ Agnew, a 13-year-old boy whose mother is Guyanese, died in a United States’ (US) hospital on Friday, just days after he was shot while raking leaves in front of his house in Temple Hills, Maryland.

CK. Nunes, the boy’s uncle, confirmed that Agnew succumbed to his injuries.
“My nephew has succumbed to the injuries he suffered from the gunshot wounds. I’ve said this before, our loved ones remain with us forever. They become our memories and we live through them. Forever with us, JAYZ AGNEW,” Nunes said in a Facebook post.

Jayz Agnew and his mom, Juanita Agnew (Courtesy of Juanita Agnew / Washington Post)

Last Monday, Jayz stayed home from school for a countywide day of “asynchronous learning.”
His mother, 36-year-old Juanita Agnew, reportedly told the Washington Post that the boy did his homework before starting some chores, including raking the leaves in the backyard on Monday.

On Tuesday, the mother recalled getting a fateful call from her husband.
“Oh, my God, our son just got shot,” she recalled him saying.

Jayz was rushed to the hospital while the three bags of leaves were still sitting in their yard, as family, neighbours and friends gathered at the Agnew residence near the hospital.
His mother recalled taking Jayz’s sister to see him afterwards, also.

“She hovered by his hospital bed and standing on her tippy toes, she said to her brother, “I love you.” She remained silent, then turned to her mother and asked, “Can he hear me when I say that?” Juanita, a former President’s College student, said.

The three bags of leaves near the scene where 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot in Prince George’s County (Courtesy of Jasmine Hilton/The Washington Post)

According to the Post, Jayz’s mother, who is also a nurse, explained that her son was on life support two days after the incident took place and noted that the doctors thought that her son was brain dead, but they are preparing to undergo two separate tests that would determine if that is so.

Jayz, his family members recall, is known for his distinct tastes and his playfulness.

“Knowing who he is, I don’t think he would be able to cause anyone to be angry at him to the point of wanting to take his life,” Agnew said.
“He was just being obedient; I asked him to rake the leaves.”

The Prince George County Police have not disclosed whether Jayz was targeted, nor have they made any arrests in connection with Jayz’s shooting thus far.
Juanita claims that she always felt secure in her neighbourhood and finds it difficult to understand why somebody would want to harm her son. The family is left with more questions than answers at this time.

Staff Reporter

