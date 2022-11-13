Charity Cameraman remembered as humanitarian, community representative

DON TREVOR PATRICK, a photographer who died Tuesday in the Pomeroon River, was described by President Dr Irfaan Ali as a true representative of his community.

Patrick formally of lot 330 Charity Extension Scheme was a former employee of Radio Essequibo and freelanced in other media sections.

He accompanied President Ali’s media team, last Tuesday, during a visit to Region Two. He was laid to rest on Saturday.

President Ali, who spoke at the funeral service said that his trip was a bittersweet moment for him, but the community of Charity must forever be grateful for Patrick’s efforts.

He said that when he visited Tuesday last, Patrick was the first person he met, and he spoke about his community.

The President noted that Trevor represented his community by requesting that squatters get their titles.

Further, the Head of Stated said that persons within the Charity squatting area received their certificate of titles on the day of Patrick’s funeral. President Ali noted that residents should remember Trevor’s efforts as a humanitarian.

Attending the funeral service was the Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues; the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and regional officials.

Reading the eulogy was the daughter of the deceased, Nirvana Patrick. She described her father as a very loving person. She said that her father worked for 13 years at Alfro Alphpnso RCA television and later as an operator and a part-time Government worker at Radio Essequibo. He was also a freelance cameraman for Kaieteur News. The deceased daughter said her father had a good relationship with the community and would try to help those around him.

Pastor King conducted the funeral service. Tributes were done by his friends and well-wishers. The body was then buried at new road cemetery.