IN celebration of Tourism Awareness Month, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted children from several children’s homes across Georgetown.

“These amazing children were treated to an exciting day of painting, guided by Mr Randy Bentinck, a lecturer attached to the E.R. Burrowes School of Art,” the GTA said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“They were afforded creative freedom to paint whatever they were inspired to, and Mr Bentinck demonstrated the utmost patience and knowledge as he guided their curious minds to create their own masterpieces.

“We are absolutely proud of this group and we look forward to much more opportunities to foster creativity, instil knowledge or to simply be a friendly, smiling face among our youth,” the GTA said.