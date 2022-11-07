Housing development, improved water access announced for Mahdia

RESIDENTS of Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) are set to benefit from housing development and 24-hour water access as part of continued development within the township, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal announced on Sunday.

Minister Croal and his Cabinet colleague, Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai ventured with their teams to the mining town where they met with residents at the Mahdia Secondary School.

Mahdia will see major transformations under the President, Dr Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

Just last month, Prime Minister Mark Phillips witnessed the signing of a $362.4 million contract for the construction of a 0.686 megawatt solar farm for the area, which is set to benefit thousands of residents.

“This is an important project for us because we talk about bridging the digital divide [but] as a government, we are committed to also bridging the energy divide. We are committed to bringing development to the hinterland of Guyana,” PM Phillips said last month.

That solar energy project is aligned with government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.