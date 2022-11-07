News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Housing development, improved water access announced for Mahdia
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal stands to address those gathered. To his left is Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, and regional official Shaun Britton sits on his right (Ministry of Housing and Water photo)
Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal stands to address those gathered. To his left is Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, and regional official Shaun Britton sits on his right (Ministry of Housing and Water photo)

RESIDENTS of Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) are set to benefit from housing development and 24-hour water access as part of continued development within the township, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal announced on Sunday.

Minister Croal and his Cabinet colleague, Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai ventured with their teams to the mining town where they met with residents at the Mahdia Secondary School.

Mahdia will see major transformations under the President, Dr Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

A Mahdia resident makes a point during Sunday’s public meeting (Ministry of Housing and Water photo)

Just last month, Prime Minister Mark Phillips witnessed the signing of a $362.4 million contract for the construction of a 0.686 megawatt solar farm for the area, which is set to benefit thousands of residents.

“This is an important project for us because we talk about bridging the digital divide [but] as a government, we are committed to also bridging the energy divide. We are committed to bringing development to the hinterland of Guyana,” PM Phillips said last month.

That solar energy project is aligned with government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.