Cancer survivors hail free CT scan as ‘caring’

FOLLOWING last Friday’s announcement that the Georgetown Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is now offering free computerised tomography (CT) scans, members of the public have commended the initiative.

The Guyana Chronicle recently spoke to several cancer survivors who are thankful that they no longer have to pay for their scans.

Sylvia Ann Dias, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2020, said that she was overjoyed when she heard of the availability of free CT scans as she, at first, had paid $60,000 for a CT scan through the Guyana Cancer Institute.

Dias shared that because of her diagnosis, she is required to have a CT scan every two to four months and said that the initiative takes worries off of her as she would not have to pay anymore.

Alicia Sugrim, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed in August 2021 with stage three breast cancer said that she was extremely happy when she heard the announcement, since she has finished treatment but still has to do regular checkups.

Sugrim explained that she would have paid about $78,000 for a CT scan through the Guyana Cancer Institute.

Meanwhile, another cancer survivor, Nicola Loo, who was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma grade two in 2013, praised the initiative as she still needs checkups every year.

She explained that after her fifth year, she did a checkup every six months, but it now has to be done once a year.

Additionally, Bibi Hassan, Founder and President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation told this publication that she is very happy because initially, when the “low-income, medically underserved and underinsured persons” had to pay for CT scans, it was not easy for them.

She said that she has also been advocating for a low-cost radiation therapy centre for cancer patients.

In a press release, Chief Executive Officer (ag), Robbie Rambarran said that the initiative came into being following a meeting with the Board of Directors on Thursday last. The free scans took effect from November 1, 2022.

“The cost of a scan varies and the hospital’s management realized what heavy financial strain patients may be burdened with. This will translate to patients saving as much as $15,000 to $52,000 for a computerised tomography (CT) scan.

“Also, it will assist in expediting the treatment and care of the patient. Patients will no longer have to worry about arranging financial transaction in order to foot the bill. So, this move will eliminate any financial difficulty. Management is cognisant of the cost of living and do empathise with anyone suffering from any illness,” the release said.

Meanwhile, government had set aside $180 million in Budget 2022 to alleviate the burden of expensive dialysis treatment for persons with chronic kidney disease.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had announced in March that the initiative would provide $600,000 annually to patients on dialysis treatment.

He noted that even with several non-governmental organisations providing dialysis to patients and subsidising the cost, it remains a challenge, especially for persons receiving dialysis three times per week.