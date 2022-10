PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and members of his Cabinet joined hundreds of persons at Mahaicony Creek to pay final tribute to well-known rice and cattle farmer, community advocate and businessman, Krishendat “Churchill” Manickchand.



The farmer was the father of Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand. The late Krishendat ‘Churchill’ Manickchand has been hailed as a true fighter for farmers’ rights and a proponent of community development. (Office of the President)